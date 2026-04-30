Roku: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Roku Inc. (ROKU) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Roku Inc. (ROKU) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $85.7 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The video streaming company posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Roku said it expects revenue in the range of $1.3 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue of $5.54 billion.

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