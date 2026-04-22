Rogers Communication: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Rogers Communication Inc. (RCI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $319.3 million. The…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Rogers Communication Inc. (RCI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $319.3 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The communications and media company posted revenue of $4 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.94 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RCI

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