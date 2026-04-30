Rimini Street: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) on Thursday reported profit of $1.4 million in…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) on Thursday reported profit of $1.4 million in its first quarter.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $105.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Rimini Street said it expects revenue in the range of $106 million to $108 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMNI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.