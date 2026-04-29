Regional Management: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREER, S.C. (AP) — GREER, S.C. (AP) — Regional Management Corp. (RM) on Wednesday reported profit of $11.4 million in…

GREER, S.C. (AP) — GREER, S.C. (AP) — Regional Management Corp. (RM) on Wednesday reported profit of $11.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greer, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.18.

The financial services company posted revenue of $167.3 million in the period.

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