Redwood Trust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mill Valley, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RWT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RWT

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