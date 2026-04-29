Red Rock Resorts: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $42.9 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 73 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $507.3 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $510 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRR

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