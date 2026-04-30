Red River Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) on Thursday reported net income of $12…

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) on Thursday reported net income of $12 million in its first quarter.

The Alexandria, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.81 per share.

The holding company for Red River Bank posted revenue of $43.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32.9 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

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