Ranger Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) on Monday reported profit of $3 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) on Monday reported profit of $3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 12 cents.

The company posted revenue of $159.1 million in the period.

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