Quest Diagnostics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $251…

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $251 million.

On a per-share basis, the Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $2.24. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.50 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.37 per share.

The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $2.9 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.81 billion.

Quest Diagnostics expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.63 to $10.83 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.78 billion to $11.9 billion.

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