Quaker Chemical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $19.7 million.…

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $19.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.63 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The specialty chemical company posted revenue of $480.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $465.1 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KWR

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