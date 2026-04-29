Provident Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $79.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 61 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The holding company for The Provident Bank posted revenue of $346.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $225.2 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $226.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFS

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