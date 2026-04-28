Provident Financial: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.
The Riverside, California-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share.
The holding company for Provident Savings Bank posted revenue of $14.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9.9 million.
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