Provident Financial: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.4…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Riverside, California-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share.

The holding company for Provident Savings Bank posted revenue of $14.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9.9 million.

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