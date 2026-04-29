Prosperity Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $116.3 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $116.3 million.

The Houston-based bank said it had earnings of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.50 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $488.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $367.6 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $352.9 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PB

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