PrimeEnergy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — PrimeEnergy Corp. (PNRG) on Thursday reported net income of $3.4 million in its fourth…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — PrimeEnergy Corp. (PNRG) on Thursday reported net income of $3.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.43.

The investor in the oil and gas industry posted revenue of $51 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $26.3 million, or $10.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $189.1 million.

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