Premium JetBlue Credit Card Announces Companion Pass — With No Increase in Annual Fee

Just one year after its launch, JetBlue is already updating its premium credit card to attract more frequent flyers. Without…

Just one year after its launch, JetBlue is already updating its premium credit card to attract more frequent flyers. Without increasing an already hefty annual fee, JetBlue is adding companion pass benefits, an elite status qualification boost, travel and lifestyle credits, and a rebate when you redeem TrueBlue points.

At a Glance

— JetBlue Premier World Elite Mastercard cardholders can earn up to two companion passes (worth up to $2,000 combined) based on annual spending.

— Earn annual statement credits when using the card to book hotels, car rentals and cruises with TrueBlue Travel.

— JetBlue also added a 15% rebate on award flight redemptions with JetBlue and partner airlines.

[Read: Airline Credit Cards]

Top New Features of the JetBlue Premier World Elite Mastercard

Barclays and JetBlue are enhancing the value of the JetBlue Premier World Elite Mastercard

without increasing the card’s annual fee. The new benefits include:

— Premier Companion Pass Credits. Earn a companion pass based on your annual spending, then receive a statement credit after your companion’s flight. Spend $15,000 to receive the first companion pass worth up to $500. After $75,000, you’ll get a second companion pass worth up to $1,500.

— Elite Status Boost. Get 25 Tiles toward elite status, which boosts you halfway to Mosaic 1.

— 15% Redemption. Earn a 15% rebate when using your TrueBlue points to book a flight on JetBlue or its partner airlines.

— TrueBlue Travel Credits. Receive statement credits of up to $300 when you book hotels, car rentals andcruises through JetBlue.

— ClassPass Credits. Get your body and mind ready for vacation with up to 14 monthly credits for fitness classes and wellness experiences at studios, spas, salons and gyms nationwide.

Who Should Consider This Card?

The JetBlue Premier World Elite Mastercard is best for people who travel frequently on JetBlue, whether paying with cash or redeeming TrueBlue points. If you value JetBlue elite status: You’ll receive an instant boost with 25 Tiles, which gets you halfway to reaching Mosaic 1 status. The 15% redemption rebate increases the value of your points and encourages loyalty members to redeem them regularly. Beyond their flights, travelers can book the rest of their vacation through TrueBlue Travel and receive up to $300 in statement credits on hotels, car rentals and cruises.

[Read: Travel Credit Cards]

Alternative Card to Consider

While the enhanced benefits of the JetBlue Premier World Elite Mastercard make it easier to justify its $499 annual fee, it isn’t the best premium travel credit card for everyone. For this level of spending, many travelers would be better off with the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card. While it doesn’t offer airline-specific perks, the Venture X has a lower annual fee of $395, a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access and up to 10 miles on purchases.

New cardholders can earn a welcome bonus of 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Additionally, you’ll receive an additional 10,000 miles each year on your account anniversary. These miles can be redeemed to book travel, cover recent travel purchases, and transfer to partner airline and hotel loyalty programs — including JetBlue.

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Premium JetBlue Credit Card Announces Companion Pass ? With No Increase in Annual Fee originally appeared on usnews.com