Popular: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Popular Inc. (BPOP) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings…

HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Popular Inc. (BPOP) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $245.7 million.

The bank, based in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico, said it had earnings of $3.78 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.30 per share.

The company that runs Banco Popular and other banks in Puerto Rico and the U.S. posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $835.8 million, which missed Street forecasts.

Popular shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 66% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BPOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BPOP

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