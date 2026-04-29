Photos show King Charles III and Queen Camilla on a 4-day visit to the US

WASHINGTON (AP) — King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s four-day state visit is aimed at restoring U.K.-U.S. ties and celebrating…

WASHINGTON (AP) — King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s four-day state visit is aimed at restoring U.K.-U.S. ties and celebrating the United States’ 250th anniversary.

This is Charles’ first trip to the U.S. since he became king in 2022. The British royal couple visited the White House on Monday afternoon, followed by a garden party at the British Embassy.

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