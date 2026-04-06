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Photos of Trump’s Monday, talking Iran at Easter Egg Roll and mimicking a sniper in the press room

The Associated Press

April 6, 2026, 4:25 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump spoke Monday about the Iran conflict while children stood nearby for the Easter Egg Roll on the White House lawn. Later, in the press briefing room, he opened by referencing Easter before describing the rescue of two U.S. airmen in Iran. At one point, Trump pretended to aim a sniper rifle.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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