Photos of Trump’s Monday, talking Iran at Easter Egg Roll and mimicking a sniper in the press room

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump spoke Monday about the Iran conflict while children stood nearby for the Easter Egg…

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump spoke Monday about the Iran conflict while children stood nearby for the Easter Egg Roll on the White House lawn. Later, in the press briefing room, he opened by referencing Easter before describing the rescue of two U.S. airmen in Iran. At one point, Trump pretended to aim a sniper rifle.

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