Peoples Financial Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) — MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) — Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) on Thursday reported net income of $14.7…

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) — MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) — Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) on Thursday reported net income of $14.7 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Moosic, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of $1.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.43 per share.

The holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust posted revenue of $71.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $49.8 million, topping Street forecasts.

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