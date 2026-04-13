Paid Gap Year Programs for Premed Students

While many premedical students are eager to get started on their medical education, more students are taking a gap year…

While many premedical students are eager to get started on their medical education, more students are taking a gap year before matriculating into medical school.

The traditional pathway to becoming a doctor includes four years of undergraduate education, followed by four years of medical school and an average of three to four years of residency, with an optional one to two years of fellowship. Given this extensive timeline, most students aim to minimize their time in school and begin the application process in their junior year of college so that they can matriculate right after they graduate.

However, there are a few reasons why students might choose, or involuntarily need, to take a gap year. Most commonly, if a student doesn’t have sufficient clinical exposure or volunteer hours, they can strengthen their med school application by taking a year to gain those experiences.

On the other hand, some students may not gain admission the first time around and be required to reapply in the following cycle. In this case, they will need to find a productive way to spend their gap year to show their continued commitment to the field of medicine.

[READ: Showing Commitment Is Key When Applying to Medical School.]

Most students hope to complete this pathway in a timely manner so they can begin making the salary of a doctor and paying off student debt. However, there are options that allow premed students to gain hands-on experience in health care while earning an income.

Participating in a structured, paid gap year can help students stand out to admissions committees and develop skills that will be valuable in medical school. A variety of paid programs are available for students considering this path — here are five.

Paid Gap Year Programs

Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine

Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine is a private, Indiana-based neurosurgery practice that specializes in treating tumors, trauma, vascular and degenerative diseases of the brain and spine.

[Read: What Premeds Should Know About Types of Doctors]

In 2024, they started a gap-year program for aspiring medical students to offer senior mentorship and clinical exposure. This structured one-year experience allows students to shadow brain and spine surgeons in both the operating room and clinic, and provides the opportunity to author published articles and present at research conferences.

The program’s two inaugural fellows were accepted into medical school the following year.

AmeriCorps — Public Health Programs

AmeriCorps is a publicly funded U.S. government agency that engages Americans in stipend service positions in community health, patient education and health care access support. While these programs aren’t clinical, their focus on service, empathy and health equity makes the experience meaningful on medical school applications.

The stipend and educational grants offered can be used to pay off student loans or fund medical school applications. The AmeriCorps Community Health Fellowship, for example, provides clinical experience in community-based primary care and public health serving vulnerable communities. Participation is part time and lasts three months.

NIH Postbac Research Program

Recent graduates considering graduate or professional school in health care and STEM fields have the opportunity to perform full-time research for one or two years at the Intramural Research Program funded by the National Institutes of Health.

[3 Key Factors to Consider Before Enrolling in a Special Master’s Program]

Primarily located in Bethesda, Maryland, these postbaccalaureate participants train in research groups in the biomedical, behavioral sciences or social sciences with opportunities to explore basic, translational or clinical research. Postdocs receive a stipend based on their relevant research experience and have health insurance fully covered. The postbac application portal is open year round.

Medical Scribes

Medical scribing is an entry-level job perfect for recent graduates. Scribing involves observing doctor-patient interactions and documenting notes for the physician. Scribes learn medical terminology, understand clinic workflow and begin to grasp clinical reasoning.

While working as a scribe typically requires commitment for at least one year, many students balance their work hours with applying to medical school. Making a paycheck while applying can help students support themselves and cover the cost of applications.

Other Entry-Level Health Care-Related Jobs

Many recent premed college graduates are eligible to train for entry-level positions as a certified nursing assistant, medical assistant or emergency medical technician. These unlicensed assistive personnel jobs offer in-depth, hands-on clinical experience and patient interaction perfect for aspiring doctors.

Local and national job boards have open positions listed along with the job expectations, pay rate and application requirements. The certifications for each position may vary by state, so it’s important to doublecheck the requirements before applying.

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Paid Gap Year Programs for Premed Students originally appeared on usnews.com