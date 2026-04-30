Pacira: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) on Thursday reported profit of $2.9 million in…

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) on Thursday reported profit of $2.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brisbane, California-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $177.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $176.4 million.

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