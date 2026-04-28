Paccar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Paccar Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $605.3 million. The…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Paccar Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $605.3 million.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.15 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The truck maker posted revenue of $6.78 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.23 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.35 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCAR

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