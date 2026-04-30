OrthoPediatrics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.7 million in…

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The maker of orthopedic devices posted revenue of $59.4 million in the period.

OrthoPediatrics expects full-year revenue in the range of $263 million to $267 million.

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