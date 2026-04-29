OneSpaWorld: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $21.3 million.…

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $21.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nassau, Bahamas-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 27 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $247.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, OneSpaWorld said it expects revenue in the range of $257 million to $262 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSW

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