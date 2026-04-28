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Omnicom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 28, 2026, 4:11 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) on Tuesday reported profit of $405.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.35. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.90 per share.

The advertising company posted revenue of $6.24 billion in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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