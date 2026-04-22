Old National Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Old National Bancorp (ONB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $233.7 million.…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Old National Bancorp (ONB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $233.7 million.

The bank, based in Evansville, Indiana, said it had earnings of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 61 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The holding company for Old National Bank posted revenue of $999.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $702.8 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONB

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