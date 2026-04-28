Ohio Valley Banc: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (AP) — GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.3…

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (AP) — GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.3 million in its first quarter.

The Gallipolis, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 91 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $25.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.2 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

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