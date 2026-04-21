OFG: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — OFG Bancorp (OFG) on Tuesday reported net income…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — OFG Bancorp (OFG) on Tuesday reported net income of $53.9 million in its first quarter.

The San Juan, Puerto Rico-based bank said it had earnings of $1.26 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $226.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $185.8 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

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