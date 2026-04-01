NXT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (NSFDF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $888,000…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (NSFDF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $888,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The resource surveying company posted revenue of $1.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.7 million, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $11.7 million.

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