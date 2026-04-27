Nucor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nucor Corp. (NUE) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $743 million.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nucor Corp. (NUE) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $743 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $3.23 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.79 per share.

The steel company posted revenue of $9.5 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.66 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NUE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NUE

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