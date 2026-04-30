NorthWestern: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) on Wednesday reported net income of $63.5…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) on Wednesday reported net income of $63.5 million in its first quarter.

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.31 per share.

The electric and gas utility posted revenue of $497.6 million in the period.

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