Northfield: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NFBK) on Monday reported earnings of $11.8 million in…

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NFBK) on Monday reported earnings of $11.8 million in its first quarter.

The Woodbridge, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 34 cents per share.

The holding company for Northfield Bank posted revenue of $66.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $40.4 million.

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