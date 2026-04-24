Norfolk Southern: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $547 million. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $547 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $2.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were $2.65 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.51 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $3 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.99 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSC

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