NexPoint: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) on Thursday reported earnings of $20.3 million in…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) on Thursday reported earnings of $20.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $24.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $15.3 million.

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