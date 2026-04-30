NewtekOne: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $13.4…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $13.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had net income of 43 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The provider of financial and business services to small-and medium-sized business posted revenue of $100 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $71 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEWT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEWT

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