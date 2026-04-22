New Oriental: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) on Wednesday reported earnings of $126.8…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) on Wednesday reported earnings of $126.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had profit of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The educational services provider posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in May, New Oriental said it expects revenue in the range of $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.56 billion to $5.6 billion.

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