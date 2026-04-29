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Natural Health Trends: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 29, 2026, 9:07 AM

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $154,000 in its first quarter.

The Rolling Hills Estates, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The direct selling company posted revenue of $9.2 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NHTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NHTC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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