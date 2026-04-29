National Fuel Gas: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of…

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $247.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Williamsville, New York-based company said it had net income of $2.59. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, came to $2.71 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.85 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $858.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $830.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NFG

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