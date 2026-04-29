MVB Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $5.2…

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $5.2 million.

The bank, based in Fairmont, West Virginia, said it had earnings of 39 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $53 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36.7 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MVBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MVBF

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