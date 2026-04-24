Moog: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (AP) — EAST AURORA, N.Y. (AP) — Moog Inc. (MOG.A) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income…

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (AP) — EAST AURORA, N.Y. (AP) — Moog Inc. (MOG.A) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $81.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the East Aurora, New York-based company said it had profit of $2.55. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.64 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.38 per share.

The aerospace contractor posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period.

Moog expects full-year earnings to be $10.60 per share, with revenue expected to be $4.3 billion.

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