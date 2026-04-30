Mohawk Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $117.1 million.…

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $117.1 million.

The Calhoun, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $1.90 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.

The flooring maker posted revenue of $2.73 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.74 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MHK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MHK

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