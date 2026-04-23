Mobileye: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JERUSALEM (AP) — JERUSALEM (AP) — Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.82 billion in its…

JERUSALEM (AP) — JERUSALEM (AP) — Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.82 billion in its first quarter.

The Jerusalem-based company said it had a loss of $4.68 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The maker of driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving technologies posted revenue of $558 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $519.7 million.

Mobileye expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.94 billion to $2.02 billion.

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