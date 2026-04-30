Minerals Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) on Thursday reported profit of $36.2 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) on Thursday reported profit of $36.2 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.38 per share.

The maker of mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products posted revenue of $546.9 million in the period.

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