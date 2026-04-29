MGP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $134.8 million…

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $134.8 million in its first quarter.

The Atchison, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $6.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The producer of distillery and ingredients products used by the packaged goods industry posted revenue of $106.4 million in the period.

MGP expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $480 million to $500 million.

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