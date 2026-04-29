Methanex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Methanex Corp. (MEOH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Methanex Corp. (MEOH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14 million in its first quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The methanol supplier posted revenue of $974 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $963.9 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MEOH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MEOH

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