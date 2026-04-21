Mercantile Bank: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of…

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $22.7 million.

The bank, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, said it had earnings of $1.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.46 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan posted revenue of $97.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $67.6 million, which matched Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MBWM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MBWM

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