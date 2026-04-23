Medicure: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) on Thursday reported a loss of $3 million in…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) on Thursday reported a loss of $3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $6.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.1 million, or 49 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $20.7 million.

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