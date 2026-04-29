Materion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Materion Corp. (MTRN) on Wednesday reported net income of $19.4…

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Materion Corp. (MTRN) on Wednesday reported net income of $19.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.27 per share.

The supplier of engineered materials to technology companies posted revenue of $549.8 million in the period.

Materion expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.50 per share.

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