Marsh: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Marsh (MRSH) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.15 billion. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Marsh (MRSH) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.15 billion.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $2.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.29 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.21 per share.

The global professional services firm providing strategy, risk and people solutions posted revenue of $7.6 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.38 billion.

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