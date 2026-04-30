Marcus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.4 million in its first…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 54 cents per share.

The operator of movie theaters, hotels and resorts posted revenue of $154.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $149.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCS

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